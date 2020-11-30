NZ exports down 35% amid Covid-19 crisis, but businesses showing resilience — study

Pressure on supply chains was the biggest problem facing exporters this year, with Covid-19 largely to blame.

The dramatic reduction in air travel has increased the cost of airfreight, forcing more goods onto ships — which has seen major delays at our ports.

A report from DHL Express and Export NZ shows exports are down 35 per cent this year.

However, next year's outlook is still optimistic, according to DHL Express vice president Selina Deadman.

She says businesses are proving to be resilient and innovative.

"They've managed to create new ways of being able to market their products," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

That includes turning to the domestic market and creating digital solutions, such as ramping up their online sales and investing in their websites.

Two-thirds of surveyed businesses say they haven't noticed a negative impact on their export opportunities due to Covid-19.