NZ embassy 'working urgently' to clarify travel rights of dual citizens under Trump's border ban

The New Zealand Government is still in the dark about whether dual citizens are exempted from Donald Trump's border ban.

The Australian, Canada and British Governments have sought reassurances their citizens, who also hold passports for one of the seven countries barred from entry to the US, are not affected.

But uncertainty lingers about Kiwi dual citizens.

Foreign Minister Murray McCully confirmed embassy officials based in the US are still trying to clarify the situation.

He says they are "working urgently."

New Zealand's ambassador to the US is former trade minister Tim Groser.

"We are working to ensure New Zealand dual nationals are not disadvantaged and to ensure that New Zealanders are covered by any exemptions being offered," Mr McCully said.

He said those needing advice on travel to the US should contact the US consulate general in Auckland.