 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


NZ Drug Foundation breaking law to ensure a safe high for users

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In a controversial move, the New Zealand Drug Foundation is knowingly breaking the law to enable drug users to get high safely.

The lobby group says debate is needed to take drug use from a criminal issue to being a health issue.
Source: 1 NEWS

The drug foundation has recently acquired a radical new piece of machinery that can test the chemical makeup of recreational drugs- whether tab, pill or powder.

The technical name for it is Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, and the foundation has taken it on the road to provide free drug testing at music festivals across the country.

Their aim is to inform drug users what chemicals they're actually about to take when they ingest the drugs in their possession.

"There’s all these new chemicals out there and people are dying because of those," the Drug Foundation director Ross Bell said.

"What we want to look at is how can we prevent that happening in New Zealand.

"We’re operating under a law that is 42 years old so New Zealand's misuse of drugs act was designed at a time when the black market was a simple place and now it's a complex place." 

Police say what the foundation is doing is illegal under the Misuse of Drugs Act

Almost a third of the drugs tested by the foundation weren't what they said they were.

In one example of the testing process, a festival drug user finds out a pill of MDMA actually contains an anti-psychotic.

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne said there is a bit of uncertainty surrounding existing drug laws that needs to be reviewed.

"The law I think is a little bit ambiguous," Dunne said.

"What the law talks about is knowingly permitting the consumption of drugs on premises. That's a slightly grey area, and i think there's a little bit of wiggle room."

Dunne said the Misuse of Drugs Act is set to be reviewed in the next couple of years.

Related

Health

05:55
Reporter Ryan Boswell has an exclusive story about a new tool that tells drug users what is really in their pill or powder

Watch: Q+A investigates a drug testing kit keeping drug users safe from harm
01:07
The Associate Health Minister told Q+A he thinks the kits provides a good preventative measure.

Peter Dunne in favour of drug testing kit designed to keep drug users safe from harm
01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug
02:06
The government relaxed its standards to measure contamination levels in houses where meth smoked and manufactured.

NZ Drug Foundation unhappy with new meth contamination standards

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The seesawing fight reached an electric 12th round and both fighters were still scrapping for the win.

Jeff Horn crowned new world welterweight boxing champion after stunning unanimous decision win over legend Manny Pacquiao

00:47
2
It wasn’t quite a shoulder charge, but this dangerous bit of play from Pinetree was enough to wrap his game up early.

Watch: Sir Colin Meads becomes second All Black to be sent off in history for reckless kick in 1967 Test against Scotland

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:27
4
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Malakai Fekitoa called into All Blacks to cover depleted midfield for final Lions Test

5

South Auckland school drowns young possums at fundraising event

00:29
The $1.4 billion dollar tunnel opened to traffic today.

Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel opens overnight

The tunnel has been labelled the biggest change to Auckland's transport system since the Harbour Bridge in 1959.


Fire engine

One person rescued from Dunedin house fire

The person was pulled from the North East Valley home minor injuries.


00:38
The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

'He's disappointed he let the team down' - Steve Hansen not blaming SBW for Lions loss

The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

00:26
The lawyer for the family of the 78-year-old man who died say the tennis star drove through a red light.

'Devastated and heartbroken' - Venus Williams breaks her silence over fatal car crash

Florida Police have blamed the tennis star for causing the fatal crash.

00:14
A state of emergency was declared in Berlin after torrential rains caused chaos in the German capital.

Watch: Torrential downpour sees Berlin subway turn into raging river

A state of emergency was declared in Berlin after torrential rains caused chaos in the German capital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ