 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


NZ dollar steady at start of Budget week

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar is little changed at the start of a quiet week for domestic economic data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting is likely to be the main event ahead of an expected US rate hike next month.

New Zealand currency fifty dollar note money

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The kiwi dollar traded at US69.25 cents as at 8am today in Wellington, little changed from late New York trading on Friday. The trade-weighted index slipped to 76.99 from 77.05.

St Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard, regarded as a dove of the US central bank, on Friday said that the Fed's projected path for interest rates was "overly aggressive relative to actual incoming data on US macroeconomic performance".

But his comments weren't enough to shake the market's conviction that the Fed will hike next month, with the odds sitting at about 76 per cent.

The main event for the New Zealand market is likely to be Finance Minister Steven Joyce's election year budget on Thursday.

"There is very little in the way of domestic economic data releases ahead of Thursday's annual budget release, while internationally Thursday morning's FOMC meeting minutes will be scrutinised by investors for clues on the timing of the next rate move," traders at HiFX said in a note.

Today, the New Zealand dollar was little changed at 92.75 Australian cents from A92.78c on Friday in the US. It rose to 61.79 euro cents from 61.54c and traded at 53.23 British pence from 52.12p. It traded at 76.99 yen from 77.05 yen and was little changed at 4.7665 yuan.

Related

Economy

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:34
1
With NZ on the brink of a semi-final spot at Twickenham, an assistant ref noticed something wasn’t quite right with the number of Kiwi players on the field.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with eight players on the field


00:30
2
The girl got a terrifying shock, as she was dragged into the water in British Columbia, Canada.

Video: Prowling sea lion leaps out of water, snatches little girl off pier and yanks her into the water

02:39
3
A cold snap has hit the country - but what is the weather to come? Breakfast's Matty McLean has the details.

'Exceptionally cold' temperatures bring coldest morning of the year around the country

05:20
4
It was just another day at the office for Marae TV's Blake Ihimaera until she cleared her phone messages.

Watch: 'Let's give them their own island' - Marae TV employee left shocked by phone message

00:44
5
The Duchess of Cambridge ushered the flower boys and girls away from adults after the ceremony.

Watch: Kate Middleton has a stern word with Prince George after her sister Pippa's wedding

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.

01:52
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

Caitlin Ryan and Carrington are yet to meet on the water, but they certainly know each other off it.

00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ