NZ dollar steadies after sharp fall

The New Zealand dollar steadied on today after falling more than half a US cent in the local session after traders were reluctant to take the currency through key technical levels.

New Zealand currency fifty dollar note money

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture).

The local currency dropped to US72.60c as at 5pm from 73.25c at 8am, leaving it little changed from 72.54c Wednesday.

The greenback gained after upbeat comments from the US Federal Reserve about the outlook for the world's biggest economy, and news Apple will make about US$38 billion in one-time tax payments on its overseas cash.

This means the tech company will be a buyer of US dollars.

Alex Hill, head of dealing at HiFX, said there was no clear reason for the US dollar move.

"I think you can use a bit of a scattergun approach and pin it on several reasons. The bottom line is we just saw US dollar strength after the New York close," he said.

"When you start to bump into key technical levels of US80c in the Aussie and US73c in the kiwi there is a good technical argument that it has come too far. But, we would need to see it crack a lot lower to suggest the dollar bear run is over."

The Australian dollar traded at US79.54c as at 5pm in Wellington versus a session high of US79.94c.

He said markets will be keeping an eye out for any headlines about the potential for a US federal government shutdown, which could be negative for the greenback.

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showed Australia added 34,700 jobs in December, extending the run of growing economic confidence.

The kiwi dipped to A90.96c before recovering those losses and traded at 91.26c as at 5pm from 91.01c yesterday.

The kiwi advanced to 4.6739 Chinese yuan from 4.6650 yuan and rose to 80.91 yen from 80.24 yen. It gained to 59.60 euro cents from 59.15c and was little changed at 52.58 British pence from 52.61 pence.

