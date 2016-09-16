NZ dollar slips as greenback lifts

The New Zealand dollar fell against a broadly stronger US dollar that was helped by improving US data in a market where equities are charting record highs.

The kiwi declined to 72.47 US cents as at 8am in Wellington from 72.84 cents late yesterday. The trade-weighted index fell to 79.29 from 79.42.

New Zealand currency (file picture). Source: istock.com

The local currency gained yesterday after figures showed inflation has moved back within the Reserve Bank's target band and has accelerated more than the bank was projecting.

The US dollar index had retreated since reaching a 15-year high at the start of this month on euphoria over US President Donald Trump.

It rose overnight after data including the Markit Services PMI, which chalked up its 11th straight month of growth and the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 20,000 for the first time.