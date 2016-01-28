 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ dollar rises on growing inflation talks

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar rose today after the Reserve Bank's survey of expectations showed firms are predicting inflationary pressures.

New Zealand Currency

New Zealand currency

Source: 1 NEWS

The kiwi gained to US73.31c as at 5pm in Wellington from 72.77c as at 8am and 72.62c late yesterday.

The RBNZ's March quarter survey showed firms lifted their two-year inflation expectations to 2.11 per cent from 2.02 per cent in the prior period, while one-year inflation expectations remained steady at 1.86 per cent.

The central bank has signalled it will keep the official cash rate at a record low 1.75 per cent until the latter half of next year at the earliest but does keep a close eye on the expectations as they have an impact on wage and pricing setting behaviour.

"The dollar got quite a bounce from the inflation expectations," Westpac head of NZ strategy Imre Speizer said.

It is a "bit of a puzzle" as to why the two-year inflation expectations lifted while the one-year outlook was steady, but Mr Speizer said firms may be factoring in new government initiatives and a revised policy targets agreement.

Investors are now waiting for US inflation data for January.

Headline consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to an annual 1.9 per cent and core inflation to 1.7 per cent.

If inflation is higher the greenback should get a solid lift as it will solidify expectations the Federal Reserve will be lifting rates in March.

The kiwi gained to A92.93c from 92.29c Tuesday and increased to 52.66 British pence from 52.46 British pence.

It traded at 59.16 euro cents from 59.06c, and rose to 4.6425 yuan from 4.5810 yuan but fell to 78.34 yen from 78.82 yen as Japan's currency gained traction against the greenback.

Related

Currency

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Where will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says MetService

2
Who's in and who's out in the National leadership race.

Adams, Bridges and Collins announce National leadership bids, hoping to lead party to 2020 election win

00:15
3
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

4
Judith Collins and Amy Adams.

Opinion: Put aside talk about Judith Collins' hair and Amy Adams' jacket - National's leadership race isn't a beauty contest

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Who's in and who's out in the National leadership race.

Adams, Bridges and Collins announce National leadership bids, hoping to lead party to 2020 election win

A number of other National MPs are still undecided whether they will be vying for the leadership.

Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 