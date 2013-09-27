NZ dollar reaches three-month high after US employment falls short of expectations

The New Zealand dollar touched a new three-month high as US employment figures fell short of expectations on Friday.

People working in an office environment. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile commodity-sensitive currencies, such as the kiwi, have remained in vogue at the start of 2018.

The local currency rose as high as US71.86c and traded at US71.63c as at 8am in Wellington from US71.67c on Friday in New York.

The trade-weighted index was little changed at 74.42 from 74.44 last week.

US non-farm payrolls on Friday showed the world's biggest economy added 148,000 jobs in December, missing expectations, while the unemployment rate was steady at 4.1 per cent.

The data had little lasting effect on investor sentiment, with US 10-year Treasuries rising 3 basis points to 2.48 per cent, while stocks on Wall Street pushed to new highs.

That upbeat risk appetite has stoked demand for commodity-linked currencies, including the New Zealand, Australian and Canadian dollars.

"The NZD has started the New Year on the front foot, rising around 2 per cent against the USD since 22nd December and is knocking on the door of US72c - a three month high," ANZ Bank New Zealand senior economist Philip Borkin said.

"While in some ways this strength reflects a typical seasonal move through the liquidity-thin holiday period, it is not inconsistent with the rally in other risk assets over the past couple of weeks, global equities especially."

Borkin said the kiwi had support at US70.50c and was facing resistance at US72.30c, but had an upward bias over the near term due to strong investor appetite for risk, short market positions, few pieces of upcoming economic data, and a weak greenback.

The local currency was unchanged at 81 yen and 4.6470 Chinese yuan, and dipped to A91.07c from 91.21 cents on Friday in New York.