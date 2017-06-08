 

NZ dollar pushes higher in Asian session as Wall Street hits records

The New Zealand dollar gained today as new records on Wall Street spurred a global rally in equity markets and stoked investors' appetite for other risk-sensitive assets.

Bundles of $50 New Zealand currency.

The kiwi traded at US72.66c as at 5pm in Wellington from 72.56c at 8am, and up from 72.54c on Friday in New York.

Stocks across Asia gained, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1 per cent in afternoon trading, as new records on Wall Street's three major indices - the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 - stoked investor demand for risk-sensitive assets such as commodities and currencies linked to the price of raw materials.

"It's a world where risk assets are doing well. The global economy is in a big synchronised upswing and people are pretty positive and the New Zealand dollar typically performs very well in that environment and the US dollar doesn't," said ANZ Bank New Zealand senior economist Phil Borkin.

While the kiwi is benefiting, Mr Borkin underscored "it's much more a weaker US dollar story rather than anything NZ dollar related".

He noted the kiwi dipped when local government figures showed the food price index fell 0.2 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis in December versus the prior month.

Investors will be watching for tomorrow's fourth-quarter survey of business opinion from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research to see if confidence remains weak. Mr Borkin said this week's dairy auction and the ANZ commodity price index will also be watched.

The kiwi was at 59.55 euro cents versus 59.41c on Friday. It traded at A91.49c from 91.60c and fell to 4.6666 Chinese yuan from 4.6821 yuan. The currency was unchanged at 80.45 yen from Friday and traded at 52.88 British pence from 52.76 pence.

