NZ dollar lifts as volatility subsidies

The New Zealand dollar gained with Asian equity markets today as last week's volatility subsided and after upbeat domestic consumer spending data.

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture). Source: istock.com

The kiwi rose to US72.68c as at 5pm in Wellington from 72.42c as at 8am and 72.44c in New York on Friday.

Asian markets saw some semblance of calm after US stock markets rebounded late Friday, with the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's 'fear gauge', falling to 29 from as high as 41.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up around 0.7 per cent in afternoon trading and China's Shanghai SE Composite Index was up 0.8 per cent.

"Markets have started the week on a more positive note and the kiwi - at the margin - is benefiting from that sentiment," said ANZ Bank senior economist Phil Borkin.

The kiwi may also have gotten a lift when New Zealand retail spending on electronic cards gained in January for a fifth straight month.

Seasonally adjusted total retail spending on credit and debit cards increased 1.4 per cent in January from December, the biggest monthly gain since January 2017.

Mr Borkin said while the local data may have added to the positive sentiment "I don't think it's a domestic story right now and I don't think it will be for a while".

Investors are keeping a close eye on global themes and US inflation data - due Wednesday in the US - will be the main focus, he said.