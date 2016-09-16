 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ dollar lifts as volatility subsidies

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar gained with Asian equity markets today as last week's volatility subsided and after upbeat domestic consumer spending data.

New Zealand currency fifty dollar note money

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The kiwi rose to US72.68c as at 5pm in Wellington from 72.42c as at 8am and 72.44c in New York on Friday.

Asian markets saw some semblance of calm after US stock markets rebounded late Friday, with the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's 'fear gauge', falling to 29 from as high as 41.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up around 0.7 per cent in afternoon trading and China's Shanghai SE Composite Index was up 0.8 per cent.

"Markets have started the week on a more positive note and the kiwi - at the margin - is benefiting from that sentiment," said ANZ Bank senior economist Phil Borkin.

The kiwi may also have gotten a lift when New Zealand retail spending on electronic cards gained in January for a fifth straight month.

Seasonally adjusted total retail spending on credit and debit cards increased 1.4 per cent in January from December, the biggest monthly gain since January 2017.

Mr Borkin said while the local data may have added to the positive sentiment "I don't think it's a domestic story right now and I don't think it will be for a while".

Investors are keeping a close eye on global themes and US inflation data - due Wednesday in the US - will be the main focus, he said.

The kiwi rose to A92.76c from 92.61c on Friday. It increased to 52.45 British pence from 52.34 pence and rose at 59.15 euro cents from 58.85c. The local currency increased to 4.5810 yuan from 4.5587 yuan and to 79.02 yen from 78.76 yen.

Related

Economy

Currency

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:13
2
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

3

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

4

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

5
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

The man is on trial, accused of sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1983.

Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

Aucklanders awoke to 100 per cent humidity level this morning, creating conditions no different to a tropical climate.

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 