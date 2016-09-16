 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


NZ dollar holds gains against Aussie

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar held its gains against the Australian dollar today, which was sold on disappointment the Reserve Bank of Australia didn't take its cue from other central banks who have turned hawkish.

New Zealand currency fifty dollar note money

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture).

Source: istock.com

It preferred to reiterate its preference to keep policy in a neutral setting.

The kiwi rose to A95.62c as at 5pm in Wellington from 95.31c yesterday. The local currency traded at US72.83c from 72.70c with the July 4 Independence Day holiday in the US keeping markets across Asia relatively quiet.

The Australian dollar fell after RBA governor Philip Lowe said that his board "judged that holding the stance of monetary policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time".

Some traders had expected he would take a lead from colleagues at central banks in Canada, England, Europe and even from Sweden's Riksbank in talking up the prospects of interest rate increases.

The change in tone leaves the RBA and New Zealand's central bank more defiantly neutral than many of the peers.

"The Aussie is still suffering from the RBA yesterday and the kiwi-Aussie cross has rallied quite hard," said Tim Kelleher, head of institutional foreign exchange sales at ASB Bank.

"The market has surmised that maybe the RBA would change its tune so the reaction has been to sell the currency."

The kiwi didn't move much after prices fell for a second time at the GlobalDairyTrade auction overnight or after the ANZ Commodity Price Index showed a 2.1 per cent gain in prices in June, led by milkfat and sheepmeat.

The kiwi gained to 4.9504 Chinese yuan from 4.9406 yuan, advanced to 64.14 euro cents from 63.93c and increased to 56.38 British pence from 56.15 pence. The kiwi gained to 82.45 yen from 82.24 yen.

Related

Economy

Currency

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
The 13 to 16 year olds say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them as they performed.

'It was really, really disgusting' - teenage girls from circus troupe say Lions fans subjected them to vile sexual comments


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

02:59
3
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:44
4
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

00:11
5
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:45
The 13 to 16 year olds say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them as they performed.

'It was really, really disgusting' - teenage girls from circus troupe say Lions fans subjected them to vile sexual comments

The 13 to 16 year old performers say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them.

Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

The Foundation unveiled the plan at Parliament this afternoon.

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ