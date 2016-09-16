NZ dollar heads for weekly 0.7pc gain

The New Zealand dollar is heading for a 0.7 per cent weekly gain as the world waits to see if US policymakers reach a deal to avoid a shutdown.

New Zealand currency (file picture). Source: istock.com

The kiwi traded at US73.08c as at 5pm in Wellington unchanged from 8.30am and up from 72.60c Thursday. It was at US72.54c last Friday in New York.

A possible shutdown in the US continued to weigh on the greenback even after the US House of Representatives passed a bill to fund government operations through February 16.

To avoid agency shutdowns this weekend it needs to clear Senate before the government's funding expires at 12:01am EST Saturday.

The kiwi fell to US72.87c when New Zealand's manufacturing activity fell to a five-year low in December as businesses deferred major decisions until there is more clarity after the change in the government.

The BusinessNZ-Bank of New Zealand performance of manufacturing index fell 6.5 points to a seasonally adjusted 51.2 in December, the lowest result since December 2012.

BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis said the data indicate future production may come under some pressure as the decline in new orders is proving greater than the decline in inventory and said it meant the fourth quarter gross domestic product growth might be lower than expected.

The PMI showed a "considerable drop," which also pressured the kiwi against the Aussie, said Martin Rudings, senior dealer foreign exchange at OMF in Wellington. The kiwi traded at A91.12c versus 91.26c Thursday.

Mr Rudings said while the local currency struggled against the Aussie, it pared its losses against the greenback as "everything is sort of poised" to see if the vote goes through in the US.