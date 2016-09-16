 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


NZ dollar gains, snapping five-day slide

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar rose, snapping a five-day decline, on the back of weaker-than-expected US manufacturing a construction data.

New Zealand currency fifty dollar note money

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The kiwi dollar rose to US69.06c as at 8am from US68.56c late yesterday. The trade-weighted index rose to 74.97 from 74.51.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX), known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell as low as 9.56, the lowest since early 2007.

Meanwhile, the US ISM manufacturing survey came in as 54.8 in April compared to expectations of 56.5, and March construction spending missed estimates with an unexpected 0.2 per cent decline.

While the US dollar index recovered from its initial sell-off, the kiwi and the Australian dollars were among the best-performing major currencies overnight.

"After five consecutive daily losses and trading to nine-month lows against the USD, the NZD along with the AUD have rallied," traders at HiFX said in a note.

"The push higher against the USD comes on the back of further disappointing US economic data."

The kiwi dollar may get a further boost this week with expectations Tuesday night's GlobalDairyTrade auction will deliver little-changed prices, meaning whole milk powder will hold onto its 25 per cent gain since early March, while employment figures tomorrow are expected to show employment growth in the first quarter and a strong participation rate of about 70 per cent.

Ahead of those events, traders today will be watching for manufacturing data from China and the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest review of interest rates, which is expected to deliver no change.

The kiwi traded at A91.70c from A91.62c late yesterday and rose to 4.7562 yuan from 4.7231 yuan.

The local currency rose to 77.18 yen from 76.53 yen and gained to 63.37 euro cents from 62.94 euro cents.

It rose to 53.56 British pence from 53.10 pence.

Related

Economy

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The driver of the car and his teenage passenger were able to walk away from the crash.

Video: Car loses control and flies through the air in terrifying Melbourne crash

2
Brodie Soster is finally back home in Australia with her daughter Billie.

Mother and baby forced to spend six months at Christchurch hospital, finally able to return to Australia

3

State Highway 1 in Waikato re-open after serious crash

00:22
4
The flight from Moscow to Bangkok was a bumpy one today.

Video: Drinks strewn in the aisles after severe turbulence injures 27 passengers on Russian flight

07:05
5
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

01:02
Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year," Mr Little says.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.


02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ