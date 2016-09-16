 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ dollar falls vs Aussie, recovers against US

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar declined against its trans-Tasman counterpart today and pared earlier losses against the greenback as the US dollar fell out of favour in the run-up to tomorrow's inflation release in the US.

A mixture of New Zealand Bank notes and coins.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The kiwi dropped to A92.29c at 5pm in Wellington from 92.76c today and traded at US72.62c from 72.68c, recovering from a dip earlier in the day.

The greenback fell out of favour late in the Asian trading session as investors prepare for the US consumer prices index tomorrow for a steer on whether Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.

The Australian dollar outperformed the kiwi, having largely ignored an upbeat NAB business confidence survey that underscored growing economic momentum across the Tasman.

"Interest rate markets have slightly more of a chance of the Reserve Bank of Australia hiking than the RBNZ over the course of 2018," said Michael Johnston, senior trader at HiFX.

"The kiwi/Aussie's been up in the high 92s, 93s and that's rarefied air in this day and age."

Mr Johnston said the kiwi may gain a little against the greenback in the run-up to Wednesday's US CPI release, but if inflation is strong, then the US dollar "will make further gains".

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's survey of inflation expectations Wednesday will be closely watched for any signs inflationary pressures may be emerging.

The kiwi dollar was almost unchanged at 52.46 British pence from 52.45 pence late Monday and traded at 59.06 euro cents form 59.15c. It rose to 4.9532 Chinese yuan from 4.5810 yuan and fell to 78.82 yen from 79.02 yen.

The trade-weighted index was at 74.62 from 74.72.

Related

Economy

Business

Currency

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
1 NEWS

Gusts of 190km/h hammering Fiji as Tropical Cyclone Gita moves west after wreaking havoc in Tonga

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:03
3
But one of the candidates got the thumbs down for looking too much like some of the singer’s exes.

Watch: Robbie Williams picks wildcard to succeed Bill English as National Party leader

00:45
4
The Prime Minister said she just spoke to Winston Peters and Cyclone Gita relief funds for Tonga are "all signed off".

After 11 metre waves in Tonga, Gita is headed New Zealand's way, via Fiji

5

Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Brownie Mane was one of four men convicted of killing Christopher Crean 22 years ago.

00:21
The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

CCTV footage captures terrifying moment group of youths attempt to rob Huntly liquor store

The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.


00:48
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

Bill English announced his resignation as leader of the National Party today, saying the time was right. Who will replace him?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 