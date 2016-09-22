 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ dollar falls to 10-month low

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar fell to a 10-month low as weaker commodity prices restrained the currencies of countries that export raw materials, while the European Central Bank kept its policy settings unchanged as expected.

New New Zealand 10 dollar and 5 dollar notes and coins.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The kiwi traded at US68.78c as at 8am in Wellington, and earlier touched US68.45c, the lowest since June last year, from US69.10c late yesterday.

The trade-weighted index sank to 74.77 from 75.05.

The CRB Index of commonly traded commodities fell 0.7 per cent to a five-month low overnight while on Thursday Fonterra Cooperative Group said its milk collection "improved in March with better growing conditions across New Zealand," recording an 8 per cent gain from the same month last year to 147 million kilograms of milk solids.

Milk collection had been declining this season, helping underpin prices for milk powders.

Meanwhile, the market focus overnight was on the ECB, which reiterated its intention to keep interest rate low for an extended time.

"The NZD remains unloved and has probed important technical support levels," said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand, in a note.

"We'll call 0.6850 as a key support level. A sustained break of that would mean a gap to the next support level of 0.6675."

Traders will be watching for data on March building permits and merchandise trade this morning, and the ANZ Business Outlook for April.

The kiwi fell to 63.22 euro cents from 63.37 cents late yesterday and declined to 53.23 British pence from 53.70 pence.

The local currency fell to A92.02c from A92.32c, fell to 4.7402 Chinese yuan from 4.7651 yuan and declined to 76.48 yen from 76.87 yen.

Related

Business

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed


00:20
2
The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.

Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

3

Jetstar ranked 'worst airline' in the world in recent survey

00:29
4
Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

Video: The moment impatient South Auckland motorist uses footpath to beat traffic

02:13
5

Watch: 'Have some mana and come forward' - Northland cop's message to'despicable' RSA poppy bucket thieves


03:53
The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.

'You'd think we'd be able to embrace it as a love story' - dating expert on the fuss over Macron's marriage age gap

The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.


Depression (file picture).

Depression under-diagnosed in Maori, Pacific Islanders and Asians in New Zealand, study finds

Auckland University researchers say this could be because of access to health professionals.

00:28
NASA's Cassini space probe has been exploring Saturn for years and has now beamed back data collected during its voyage.

Pictures: NASA spacecraft completes first dive between the planet and its famous rings

Cassini skimmed 3,100 kilometres above Saturn's cloud tops, closer than ever before.

A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

The young woman was attacked by a shark at Curio Bay soon after 2pm today.

00:52
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

Mr Peters has been widely attacked for questioning the motives of two NZ Asian journalists. Now Bill English has been weighed in.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ