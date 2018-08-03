 

NZ dog-friendly bars in fundraising push for the SPCA - find the nearest 'all dogs are welcome' pub near you

1 NEWS
If you didn’t already have enough good reasons to down a few pints at your local pub, the New Zealand SPCA is giving you another one.

A fundraising effort is underway to distribute the entire worth of certain kegs of beer to SPCA volunteers.

Dog-friendly bars and breweries are allowing canines and their owners to come along to these special events.

"We've designed the space to be as dog friendly as possible, because we love having animals around. All dogs are welcome,” Garage Project Kingsland manager Yoyo Dieudionne said.

"It's just a really fun overall event for people to come. In bring their dogs, see the space, taste the beers and give to an awesome charity.

"Garage Project like to give back to the community. And for us, because the SPCA work with those special little fury friends in our lives, it just seemed appropriate to designate an event solely for the SPCA every year."

For all info on the Pint for Pooches event visit their Facebook page.

Kegs of beer in certain establishments around NZ are being contributed to SPCA volunteers. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job.

'I have a partner who can be there alongside me' - Jacinda Ardern on how motherhood will work with Clarke Gayford
Jessica Mutch interviewed the PM yesterday as she returned to work after six weeks maternity leave.

Jacinda Ardern to 'come out swinging this week' and defuse any mum empathy, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

The Department of Conservation’s Nicola Toki spoke about the Moehau Kiwi Sanctuary’s worst numbers in 18 years.

Concerns after five Coromandel Kiwi mauled to death by dogs: 'It's less of a conservation problem, more of a people problem'
Controversial Canadian far right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux arrived in New Zealand yesterday.

Fear controversial far-right pair’s speech will incite racism: ‘They were mocking Aboriginal culture'

Man dies in Hamilton after own vehicle rolls over him in car park

A man has died in Hamilton this morning after his own vehicle rolled over him.

Police said in a statement a 50-year-old man died at 8.20am today on Tawa St, Melville.

The man was removing belongings from the boot of his vehicle in a car park when it began moving backwards.

He tried to stop it, tripped and fell beneath the vehicle, police said.

The man died at the scene and the serious crash unit is investigating.

Senior search and rescue member Jeff Lunt said they’re hopeful to have a helicopter land to rescue the climber missing since Tuesday.

'We think he dug himself a snow dug-out shelter' - Mt Aspiring climber's tale of survival

The Australian soldier who was found alive on Mount Aspiring had dug a shelter in the snow to survive.

The climber was standing up and waving when helicopters reached him late yesterday and was believed to have only slight frostbite.

Rescuers are planning to fly the 29-year-old down from the mountain today.

He has been on the mountain in freezing conditions for a week. He activated his emergency beacon at midday on Monday.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand search and rescue mission coordinator Geoff Lunt said the soldier's army skills and training may have helped him survive.

"I'm assuming that he's an experienced climber ... we think he dug himself a snow dug-out shelter and that's helped in his survivability over these last few days."

The man had left food and equipment at French Ridge hut before climbing the mountain.

"A lot of climbers leave a lot of their equipment and clothing at a base camp and then make a fast ascent on the mountain that they're climbing and then come back down again," Mr Lunt said

"I'm sure he was suitably equipped to carry out that, but as to what happened, we'll find that out later."

Mr Lunt said two helicopters managed to get to the location about 5pm yesterday and drop four Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue team members to go to the climber.

The co-ordinator of the Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue team, Paul Rogers, said it was too windy for the paramedic on board to be winched down to the man, or for him to be winched onto the helicopter.

"So the four rescuers preempted this and they were dropped off as close to the target area that we wanted to get to and they went in on skis. They toured in skis towing sleds and survival equipment to get to this guy."

The rescuers had a tent and other supplies and stayed with him overnight.

"It was the best result we could hope for and we're just very pleased that this gentlemen has got extremely good survival skills and he did everything he could to keep himself alive," Mr Rogers said.

The four rescuers included a builder, two ski guides, and another guide who manages Everest Base Camp - all trained in pre-hospital care.

Mr Rogers said the man had done the best thing he could, which was shelter from the wind.

"There is some minor frostbite being dealt with and we're obviously hydrating him and feeding him and we've just been going into a re-warming protocol for hypothermia.

"We'll just finish the job off, we're only halfway through, we've still got to get them all off the hill."

Mr Lunt said the plan today was to airlift the group of five, as well as two rescuers in nearby French Ridge Hut.

The weather was looking favourable for a rescue.

"It is an amazing outcome - a great feeling for everyone," Mr Lunt said.

Senior search and rescue member Jeff Lunt said they’re hopeful to have a helicopter land to rescue the climber missing since Tuesday. Source: Breakfast
