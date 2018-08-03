NZ dog-friendly bars in fundraising push for the SPCA - find the nearest 'all dogs are welcome' pub near you

The Australian soldier who was found alive on Mount Aspiring had dug a shelter in the snow to survive.

The climber was standing up and waving when helicopters reached him late yesterday and was believed to have only slight frostbite.

Rescuers are planning to fly the 29-year-old down from the mountain today.

He has been on the mountain in freezing conditions for a week. He activated his emergency beacon at midday on Monday.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand search and rescue mission coordinator Geoff Lunt said the soldier's army skills and training may have helped him survive.

"I'm assuming that he's an experienced climber ... we think he dug himself a snow dug-out shelter and that's helped in his survivability over these last few days."

The man had left food and equipment at French Ridge hut before climbing the mountain.

"A lot of climbers leave a lot of their equipment and clothing at a base camp and then make a fast ascent on the mountain that they're climbing and then come back down again," Mr Lunt said

"I'm sure he was suitably equipped to carry out that, but as to what happened, we'll find that out later."

Mr Lunt said two helicopters managed to get to the location about 5pm yesterday and drop four Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue team members to go to the climber.

The co-ordinator of the Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue team, Paul Rogers, said it was too windy for the paramedic on board to be winched down to the man, or for him to be winched onto the helicopter.

"So the four rescuers preempted this and they were dropped off as close to the target area that we wanted to get to and they went in on skis. They toured in skis towing sleds and survival equipment to get to this guy."

The rescuers had a tent and other supplies and stayed with him overnight.

"It was the best result we could hope for and we're just very pleased that this gentlemen has got extremely good survival skills and he did everything he could to keep himself alive," Mr Rogers said.

The four rescuers included a builder, two ski guides, and another guide who manages Everest Base Camp - all trained in pre-hospital care.

Mr Rogers said the man had done the best thing he could, which was shelter from the wind.

"There is some minor frostbite being dealt with and we're obviously hydrating him and feeding him and we've just been going into a re-warming protocol for hypothermia.

"We'll just finish the job off, we're only halfway through, we've still got to get them all off the hill."

Mr Lunt said the plan today was to airlift the group of five, as well as two rescuers in nearby French Ridge Hut.

The weather was looking favourable for a rescue.