TODAY |

NZ doctor has built an army of medical professionals to combat Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are our frontline defence against Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrea Penman has started Home Guard New Zealand to battle Covid-19. Source: Seven Sharp

One doctor has a slightly different mission, she is busy building an army of healthcare workers to be ready and waiting before the need arises.

Andrea Penman has been the driving force behind the idea, as she watched Covid-19 spreading around the globe like a wildfire.

She saw one in five people in the world in lockdown.

She realised she had medical knowledge that could help New Zealand curb the curve.

The solution? Put a call out to medical professionals who were not currently using their training.

Retirees, doctors trained overseas waiting for registration, students, those on maternity leave and a host of others, all invited to join the movement.

The result - Home Guard New Zealand, aptly named after a group established during World War II, never needed more again, than in this battle.

Watch the full story in the video above. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:42
'This is serious stuff' - Police boss explains what to do if you see people violating coronavirus lockdown
2
What you need to know about driving during the coronavirus lockdown
3
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
4
4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles central New Zealand
5
Coronavirus lockdown: Auckland Harbour Bridge eerily quiet as Kiwis ordered to stay home
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:32

What you need to know about driving during the coronavirus lockdown

Morning Briefing March 26: Kiwis begin life in lockdown
00:22

'We are collapsing' - Coronavirus pummels medics in Spain and Italy

Phoenix under investigation after player arrested during coronavirus quarantine in Sydney - report