NZ Dental Association looking for funding to help low-income people receive care

The New Zealand Dental Association has commissioned a report looking at different options for funding low income dentistry in New Zealand.

Dr Katie Ayers of the New Zealand Dental Association appeared on Seven Sharp to discuss what they hope to achieve.

"We expect the report to be available by the end of October.

"We need to identify who really needs the help because universal care is just not going to be affordable for any Government

"Our preference will be to see it play out in local communities with dentists leading teams that can provide the care once funding is in place," Dr Ayers says.

Her comments come after a petition from more than 10,000 people calling for more affordable dental care was delivered to Parliament in June.

The main reason many Kiwis hold off visiting a teeth doctor is often the cost. Source: Seven Sharp
