NZ Defence Force Orion locates dinghy from missing catamaran near Kiribati

Seven people have been found on board one of the dinghies from the Kiribati ferry missing in the Pacific for more than a week.

A New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft located the four to five-metre dinghy on Sunday, and crews have dropped aid to those on board.

The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand (RCCNZ) says a fishing vessel has been diverted to rescue the people.

"The group seem very relieved to have been found when the New Zealand Air Force Orion dropped supplies, including water and a radio, to them about 10am today," says RCCNZ Senior Search and Rescue Officer John Ashby.

Mr Ashby says the dinghy is understood to be one of two carried on the missing ferry, MV Butiraoi, and was located within the search area.

The Orion is continuing the search, with three hours of flight time remaining in the day.

A radar search of 145,000sq km was carried out on Saturday.

Local authorities were alerted to the missing 17m wooden catamaran after it failed to arrive in Betio on January 20, having left Nonouti Island two days prior.

The RCCNZ received a request for aerial assistance on Friday.

Kiribati authorities say the ferry underwent repairs to its propeller shaft before leaving Nonouti.


