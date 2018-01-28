 

NZ Defence Force Orion locates dinghy in search for missing catamaran near Kiribati

The New Zealand Defence Force has located a dinghy with seven people on board as they search for a missing catamaran near Kiribati.

The Defence Force tweeted today: "P-3K2 Orion has located a 4-5m dinghy in the search area with 7 people onboard. The crew are dropping aid and will assist the dinghy and people, locating nearest vessel.

"We cannnot confirm at this stage whether the people are from the missing catamaran."

The 17.5 metre wooden catamaran was reported to be overdue two days ago, according to Martime New Zealand.

The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand Senior Search and Rescue Officer John Ashby said they are doing "everything we can to locate this ferry and its passengers".

"We understand the vessel underwent repairs to its propeller shaft just before it departed. This may have contributed to problems navigating the journey.

"The weather in that part of the Pacific is currently moderate with some swells."

