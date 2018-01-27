NZ Defence Force helping to locate missing ferry in Kiribati with 50 on-board

The New Zealand Defence Force are helping to search for a ferry in Kiribati with about 50 people on board, with the search set to resume tomorrow.

The 17.5 metre wooden catamaran was reported to be overdue last night, according to Martime New Zealand.

"A New Zealand Airforce P3 Orion left early this morning to assist with the search," the statement said.

The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand Senior Search and Rescue Officer John Ashby said they are doing "everything we can to locate this ferry and its passengers".

"We understand the vessel underwent repairs to its propeller shaft just before it departed. This may have contributed to problems navigating the journey."