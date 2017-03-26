 

NZ Defence force has 1000 Kiwi soldiers overseas

The New Zealand Defence Force is highlighting the diversity and spread of its international operations, saying 11 per cent of Kiwi troops are now overseas.

The first shipment of the replacement for the Steyr rifle has arrived in New Zealand.

About 500 servicemen and women are supporting 15 operations overseas, while nearly 500 are taking part in Exercise Talisman Saber 17 being held from to June 23 to July 25 in central Queensland, the NZDF says.

"What is significant is the geographical spread of our operations, given the relative size of our defence force," Major General Tim Gall, the Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, said.

"We have personnel in six of the seven continents."

About 230, or 23 per cent, of those deployed on operations are based in the Middle East, while 100 are conducting two separate fisheries patrols in the South Pacific

Five are based in South Korea, including two who serve as United Nations monitors along the Demilitarised Zone with North Korea.

Four are supporting the UN mission in war-torn South Sudan, while eight are working as UN observers in Israel and Lebanon.

HMNZS Te Kaha, with about 180 sailors on board, is supporting the United States Seventh Fleet and has just transited through the Philippine Sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

On average, there are only about 500 personnel deployed on operations and training overseas.

