NZ Defence Force finds Jin Xiang crew member floating near Tuvalu

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion has located the last crew member reported overboard from the Jin Xiang 6, a Chinese fishing vessel which caught fire.

The Orion found the man clinging to a buoy about 400 nautical miles west of Tuvalu.

The man was found after the Orion was re-tasked this morning to search for the crew members who had been reported overboard.

The aircraft managed to locate the Jin Xiang 7, the sister vessel of the Jin Xian 6.

The Jin Xiang 7 rescued 17 of the 18 crew, with one left unfound.

A man was located floating near Tuvalu. The Orion dropped a raft for the man to board and is now awaiting rescue from the Jin Xiang 7. Source: 1 NEWS