TODAY |

NZ Defence Force finds Jin Xiang crew member floating near Tuvalu

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Defence

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion has located the last crew member reported overboard from the Jin Xiang 6, a Chinese fishing vessel which caught fire.

The Orion found the man clinging to a buoy about 400 nautical miles west of Tuvalu.

The man was found after the Orion was re-tasked this morning to search for the crew members who had been reported overboard.

The aircraft managed to locate the Jin Xiang 7, the sister vessel of the Jin Xian 6.

The Jin Xiang 7 rescued 17 of the 18 crew, with one left unfound.

A man was located floating near Tuvalu. The Orion dropped a raft for the man to board and is now awaiting rescue from the Jin Xiang 7.
A man was located floating near Tuvalu. The Orion dropped a raft for the man to board and is now awaiting rescue from the Jin Xiang 7. Source: 1 NEWS

The Orion is coordinating with the Jin Xiang 7 to arrange rescue from the water and will stay overhead with the man as long as possible.

The Orion aircraft dropped fresh water, communications equipment and lighting. Source: NZDF.
More From
New Zealand
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
2
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
3
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
5
Ian Foster hailed Barrett's role in the All Blacks' dual-playmaker system, despite two poor results.
The heat's on for the All Blacks ahead of tonight's Bledisloe Cup decider
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Most packaged food 'ultra-processed' and unhealthy, study finds

Iwi restoration project returns vitality to Auckland's Okahu Bay
01:26
Sean McKinnon’s sister Emmeline spoke to reporters outside the Hamilton District Court today.

Australian tourist killed in Raglan campervan 'a wonderful person'

01:18
A regionwide manhunt involving 30 police followed the wild chase.

Man charged over theft of police pistols appears in court