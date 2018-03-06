 

NZ Defence Force evacuates DOC worker with 'potentially serious condition' from remote Antipodes Islands

The New Zealand Defence Force has sent a vessel to the Antipodes Islands to evacuate a government staff member with a potentially serious condition, in its second medical evacuation in three weeks.

Offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington.

They re-tasked the offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington, which was on a resupply mission in the Auckland Islands, on Saturday afternoon to evacuate a Department of Conservation staff member working on the Antipodes Islands.

The Antipodes are about 900 kilometres northeast of the Auckland Islands and 850 kilometres southeast of Bluff. The journey to the Auckland Islands or Bluff from the Antipodes takes up to two days at sea.

"We are pleased that we have been able to help and hope for the best possible outcome for the patient," Navy Captain Melissa Ross said after the ship arrived at Bluff this morning.

"We recognise that time is a crucial factor in medical emergencies. However, the patient could not be transported by helicopter because of the distance, so evacuation by sea was the only option."

DOC workers are on the islands to help control the mice population and protect native wildlife including the eastern crested and the rock hopper penguin.

