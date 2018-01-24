 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ Defence Force elevates second woman ever to rank of brigadier

share

Source:

NZN

The director of Defence Legal Services, Lisa Ferris, has become the second woman in the New Zealand Defence Force to be promoted to brigadier.

Colonel Lisa Ferris and Lieutenant General Tim Keating.

Colonel Lisa Ferris and Lieutenant General Tim Keating.

Source: NZ Defence Force

Brigadier Ferris has been elevated from colonel to the highest rank occupied by a female in the NZDF.

Defence Force chief Lieutenant General Tim Keating says it's a well-earned promotion.

"She stands as a role model to others," he said.

"People will look to her success and be encouraged to follow her example."

Born and raised in Gisborne, Brig Ferris joined the Army in 2003 and has held a range of position within Defence Legal Services.

She has been deployed twice to Afghanistan, to Iraq and to the Arabian Gulf as legal officer on HMNZS Te Mana.

Last year, she was confirmed as director of Defence Legal Services, becoming the principal legal advisor to the Chief of Defence Force.

"I am proud to lead such a diverse unit and note that, including myself, women make up 50 per cent of the senior legal leadership within the NZDF," she said.

The first woman to achieve the rank of brigadier in the NZDF was Anne Campbell in 2005

Related

Defence

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

00:08
2
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

3
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

01:17
4
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

5

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

03:39
Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson says the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging".


05:05
Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.

Shape of Water, Dunkirk front-runners as Oscars nominations released

Mudbound director of photography Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography.

00:08
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

A widespread tsunami warning was issued, but then cleared, with Civil Defence agency saying there was no threat to NZ.

02:04
Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.

'Really shaking' - Hamilton teen tells of terrifying toxic shock syndrome scare linked to tampons

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure.

01:44
Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses as they discover hundreds of dead hives in the area.

'I just about burst into tears' - devastation after poisoning kills thousands of bees near Nelson

Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 