NZ Defence Force elevates second woman ever to rank of brigadier

The director of Defence Legal Services, Lisa Ferris, has become the second woman in the New Zealand Defence Force to be promoted to brigadier.

Colonel Lisa Ferris and Lieutenant General Tim Keating. Source: NZ Defence Force

Brigadier Ferris has been elevated from colonel to the highest rank occupied by a female in the NZDF.

Defence Force chief Lieutenant General Tim Keating says it's a well-earned promotion.

"She stands as a role model to others," he said.

"People will look to her success and be encouraged to follow her example."

Born and raised in Gisborne, Brig Ferris joined the Army in 2003 and has held a range of position within Defence Legal Services.

She has been deployed twice to Afghanistan, to Iraq and to the Arabian Gulf as legal officer on HMNZS Te Mana.

Last year, she was confirmed as director of Defence Legal Services, becoming the principal legal advisor to the Chief of Defence Force.

"I am proud to lead such a diverse unit and note that, including myself, women make up 50 per cent of the senior legal leadership within the NZDF," she said.