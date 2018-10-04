NZ Defence Force to deliver cyclone relief supplies to Fiji; bring back stranded Kiwis

A New Zealand Defence Force plane will tomorrow bring much needed relief supplies to Fiji, aiding the response to Tropical Cyclone Harold.

An NZDF C-130H Hercules is loaded with relief supplies (file). Source: Supplied

A C-130 Hercules will bring family hygiene kits, shelter tool kits, tarpaulins, satellite phones and portable generators, Defence Minister Ron Mark confirmed.

"New Zealand is always ready to support our Pacific neighbours when disaster strikes," Mr Mark said.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters added that the flight will also be used to collect New Zealanders currently stranded in Fiji, unable to leave due to the current Covid-19 lockdown the island nation is observing.

"In Fiji Tropical Cyclone Harold passed over the Eastern, Western and Central Divisions. While the main city centres were mostly spared, outer islands, including the Lau Group and Kadavu, have suffered extensive damage," said Mr Peters.

"We are in close contact with disaster management officials in Fiji and we will consider further requests for assistance if received."