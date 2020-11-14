TODAY |

NZ, Cook Islands announce quarantine-free travel bubble

New Zealand and the Cook Islands have agreed to open a quarantine-free travel bubble by March next year.

The “public health risk” was at the lower end, the Cook Islands Ministry of Health, Te Marae Ora, said. Source: istock.com

In a joint statement this morning the prime ministers of the two countries, Jacinda Ardern and Mark Brown, said officials are working together to safely arrange two-way travel in the first quarter of next year.

The Cook Islands are Covid free.

Ardern says the priority is and will remain keeping both countries safe from Covid-19.

Before a two-way travel opens up, New Zealand will open up one-way quarantine-free travel from the Cook Islands as a first step for people who need to access essential services.

