NZ, Cook Islands announce quarantine-free travel bubble

New Zealand and the Cook Islands have agreed to open a quarantine-free travel bubble by March next year.

The “public health risk” was at the lower end, the Cook Islands Ministry of Health, Te Marae Ora, said. Source: istock.com

In a joint statement this morning the prime ministers of the two countries, Jacinda Ardern and Mark Brown, said officials are working together to safely arrange two-way travel in the first quarter of next year.

The Cook Islands are Covid free.

Ardern says the priority is and will remain keeping both countries safe from Covid-19.