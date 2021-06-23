TODAY |

NZ-China relationship could be international role model: Chinese official

Source:  1 NEWS

Amid rising global tensions, New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has met virtually with her Chinese counterpart overnight. 

Wang Yi said the China-New Zealand relationship could be a model for international relations, built on mutual respect and co-operation. Source: Breakfast

The Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Affairs Minister said the relationship between both countries could be viewed as a model for international relations; built on mutual respect and cooperation. 

“China and New Zealand are comprehensive strategic partners whose relationships have maintained sound and stable development. We have no historical grudges against each other nor do we have any conflict of interests,” Wang Yi said. 

Nanaia Mahuta. Source: Getty

He said they supported New Zealand hosting this year’s APEC meeting, willing to work together to make progress in supporting multilateralism. 

That’s despite New Zealand and its security partners expressing concerns over reports of human rights violations in Xinjiang Province, as well as changes to its electoral system. 

Yi said China hoped to communicate with New Zealand on human rights and democracy issues. 

