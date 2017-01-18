NZ businessman Chris Liddell tipped to be Trump's top adviser

A businessman from New Zealand is tipped to become US President Donald Trump's top economic adviser.

Former Carter Holt Harvey chief executive Chris Liddell is being considered by the president for the role of director of the National Economic Council, according to a report in the New York Times which has been picked up by other media.

Last week Gary Cohn resigned from that role after Mr Trump's announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Mr Liddell joined the administration in January 2017 and currently serves as the White House's director of strategic initiatives.

He was born in Matamata and attended Mount Albert Grammar School in Auckland before obtaining a Bachelor of Engineering degree with honours from the University of Auckland.

He started his career working as an investment banker in New Zealand and from 1999 to 2002 was chief executive of then majority US-owned Carter Holt Harvey, a large New Zealand forestry and paper-making company, having earlier been the chief financial officer.

He went on to have a stellar business career in the US, starting as CFO of Carter Holt's parent International Paper then going on to senior roles at Microsoft and General Motors.

In 2010 he was awarded New Zealand Business Leader of the Year.

In 2016 he was appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and philanthropy.