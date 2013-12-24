NZ business confidence hits 10-year-low in ANZ survey

National MP Gerry Brownlee asked the Speaker of the House if it's "Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk" during a feisty Question Time today.

His comments came after Winston Peters labelled Simon Bridges a "joke" while the two faced off over the economy.

"Mr Speaker if it's parliamentary to refer to a member as being a 'joke' would it not equally be parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk?" Mr Brownlee asked during a point of order.

Speaker Trevor Mallard paused for thought before responding: "My view is that one is a matter of fact and the other is a matter of opinion.

"If the member is seriously suggesting the latter in the house and he is inaccurate he is making a gross breach of privilege."

Mr Brownlee then stood to make another point of order asking for further explanation on the matter, however, the Speaker told him to resume his seat, not granting the National Party MP's request.

Just before this exchange took place, the National Party leader was questioning the Acting Prime Minister about the state of the New Zealand economy when things got personal.

"What is the Government doing to keep ambitious young New Zealanders in the country considering a new mining job was advertised in Australia every six minutes, while here his Government has banned oil and gas exploration as well as mining on conservation land," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters then shot back, making fun of Mr Bridges accent.

"This Government has not banned oil and gas exploration and whatever that industry called 'mining' is, I am having difficulty trying to understand it."

The answer clearly didn't sit well with the National Party leader.

"Is the reality that when New Zealand has the worst business confidence in a decade, that has a flow on investment and jobs that all he can do is come down to this House and make jokes about it," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters wasn't swayed by Mr Bridges comments.

"I can't win the jokes stake I'm looking at one in terms of his ambition, but I want to tell that member that they can be as mealy mouthed and as doomsday as you like but they won't succeed in the polls or winning the next election," Mr Peters said.