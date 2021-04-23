NZ Bus lockout: Employment Court rules in favour of Wellington drivers

The Employment Court has ordered NZ Bus to let drivers back into work, following a lockout notice served this week.

About 100 NZ Bus employees in Wellington walked off the job yesterday, in what was supposed to be a one-day strike following a break down in pay negotiations.

But their employer retaliated with a lockout notice, and the union applied to the court for an injunction.

After a court hearing today, Judge Bruce Corkill has issued an interim injunction against the lockout, ruling that there is an arguable case the lockout notices do not comply with the Employment Relations Act.