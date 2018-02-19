As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

Rain is due to set in across many parts of New Zealand today, especially central areas, as Cyclone Gita continues its path towards the country.

Gita, which was at one point a category-5 tropical cyclone, had a heavy impact on both Samoa and Tonga, and is currently sitting in the northern Tasman Sea.

MetService forecasts suggest heavy rain will begin to arrive later today from Hamilton all the way south to Marlborough.

The rain in Marlborough will continue overnight, spreading to most of the upper South Island by morning and continuing throughout the day.

The heaviest falls are due to arrive tomorrow afternoon and evening, and those falls are likely to be worst in the West Coast, Marlborough, Otago and Canterbury areas.

Multiple local councils are urging people to prepare for Gita, which will bring not only heavy downpours, but also powerful gale-force winds.

Christchurch City Council has this morning urged people in Canterbury and Banks Peninsula to expect up to 100mm of rain as the storm hits, and those in flood-prone areas are advised to have sandbags at the ready.

Contractors have been out clearing stormwater drains over the weekend.

CIVIL DEFENCE: PREPARE NOW AND BEHAVE SENSIBLY DURING THE STORM

Ministry of Civil Defence Director Sarah Stuart-Black yesterday warning people not to underestimate Gita, saying it has the potential to "pack a punch".

"Now is the perfect time to plan ahead," Ms Stuart-Black said.

"This means preparing for the possibility of power cuts, water outages and road closures that could leave you or your loved ones stranded.

"It's also a good idea to have a grab bag ready in case you need to evacuate.

"If you don't have a household emergency plan, now's the time to sit down with your family or flatmates and get it done".

Non-essential travel during the storm is strongly discouraged, as roads will be especially dangerous.

Items which could be blown around by wind should be tied down and secured, including items like trampolines.

During the storm, close windows and curtains and avoid potential injury from breaking glass.