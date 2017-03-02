NZ-bound phosphate shipment seized in South Africa

A ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of phosphate bound for New Zealand has been seized in South Africa over claims its cargo was illegally taken from Western Sahara.

The NM Cherry Blossom has been stopped at Port Elizabeth, South Africa, since Monday.

It is carrying phosphate from Laayoune, in the Moroccan-controlled part of Western Sahara which has been under dispute since 1975 when war broke out between Morocco and the Polisario movement fighting for the Sahrawi people.

A lawyer for Polisario in Cape Town, Andre Bowley, says a court hearing over the cargo will be held on May 18.

The phosphate has been bought by Ballance Agri-Nutrients, which says it has been sourcing the mineral from Morocco's OCP for 30 years and this is the first shipment of hundreds to be stopped.

Contingency plans are in place to ensure farmers will have sufficient fertiliser for spring, a company spokesman says.

Morocco's government said yesterday it did not expect Polisario's legal challenge would succeed.

"There have been failed attempts to undermine Morocco's territorial integrity in the past and future attempts will fail again," government spokesperson Mustapha El Khalfi told reporters in Rabat.

Mr Bowley told Reuters the temporary court order makes provision for OCP and five other respondents, including the ship owners and the New Zealand buyers of the cargo, to put up financial security in lieu of the phosphate shipment.

"If you want to carry on sailing with the phosphate onboard the ship, then fine, put up a bank guarantee securing the amount and value of the phosphate, then the ship can depart," he said, adding the estimated value of the cargo was around $7.3 million.