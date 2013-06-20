 

NZ-born ex-priest granted bail in Sydney on multiple sex charges

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

A New Zealand former Catholic priest has been granted bail in a Sydney court today, having been charged with a number of sex offences against young men in the 1980s.

Schoolboys

Source: 1 NEWS

James Cunneen, 58, was arrested in Hamilton in July, and was extradited by police to Australia yesterday. 

It is alleged he sexually or indecently assaulted seven young men, between the ages of 14 and 20, at a western Sydney school between 1987 and 1989.

Mr Cunneen appeared via audio visual link at the Sydney Local Court today, with two of his alleged victims also attending. 

They told reporters afterwards that they were disappointed in his receiving bail, but that they were relieved the case was coming to court after 28 years. 

The court heard Mr Cunneen moved back to New Zealand from Australia following the period of his alleged offending. 

It also heard he was a priest in New Zealand until he left the order in 1997. 

Defence lawyer James Payten said he then worked in the Department of Education in Auckland for several years. 

Mr Cunneen, who his lawyer said was born in New Zealand, was granted bail under strict conditions, including not being allowed to be alone with a person under the age of 18. 

Mr Cunneen is charged with sexual assault, indecent assault of a person under 16 years, five counts of assault and commit act of indecency, indecent act upon a person under 16 years, and one count of committing a gross act of indecency on a male under 16 years.

He is due to reappear in court on February 8.

Kimberlee Downs

Crime and Justice

Australia

