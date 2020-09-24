TODAY |

NZ border exemptions: Visas approved for 14 wealthy investors

Immigration New Zealand has so far approved visas for 14 wealthy investors under two new border exemptions opened in May.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment expects 220 wealthy individuals will arrive over the next year, bringing hundreds of millions in direct investment, job creation and skills.

Immigration New Zealand said only one investor had so far arrived in the country but this was expected because the exemptions were relatively new.

Four visas have been approved under the ministry's Innovative Partnerships programme and 10 under New Zealand Trade and Enterprise's Investment Attractions.

Under both programmes, officials are able to identify and invite key people from companies to visit here in order to facilitate high-value international investment and technology expertise into the country.

