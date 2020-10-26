NZ Blood Service urges potential donors to follow through after 1 NEWS story prompts website surge

The New Zealand Blood Service website experienced a huge surge of traffic and briefly became unresponsive on Sunday following the broadcast of a 1 NEWS segment in which the agency requested more plasma donors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The service put out an urgent call for more plasma donors, with at least 7000 new donors needed by July next year to meet demand for the life-saving product.

A spokesperson said their website saw a 437 per cent increase in website traffic, compared with the previous week, with more than 5000 visitors.

The surge was such that, at one point, the website stopped responding for some users.

However, only about 321 people went all the way and actually booked an appointment to give plasma. Now the blood service is everyone to follow through.

"We encourage all new plasma donors who have passed our eligibility quiz to complete the sign-up form on our website, accessible at nzblood.co.nz/plasma-sign-up," a spokesperson said.