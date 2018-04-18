NZ to begin free trade talks with EU next month

Free-trade negotiations with the one of the world's largest economies will start next month.

Source: 1 NEWS

The European Union (EU) has agreed to begin talks for a deal, the government has confirmed.

Trade Minister David Parker has praised the efforts of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her recent trip to Europe, saying it was her strong advocacy that tipped the balance in favour of the EU agreeing to take part.

"These negotiations offer significant economic gains for New Zealand and the EU. They are an example of like-minded countries working together at a time when the world faces a rising tide of protectionism," Mr Parker said.

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström will visit in June for the formal launch of the talks, with the first sit-down discussions in Brussels in July.

Mr Parker said two-way trade with the EU - not including the UK - was now worth about $16 billion.

Plans for "fast-tracked" trade negotiations were announced by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during his annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg in September.

The EU has estimated an deal could result in a GDP boost for New Zealand of $1.2b - $2b, and a 10 to 20 percent increase in exports.