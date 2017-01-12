 

NZ beach ranked among best 25 in the world, can you guess which one?

An Auckland beach is hitting all the right spots for an international LGBTQ magazine, which has ranked it among the best 25 beaches in the world.

Late afternoon sun reflects a golden glow n rocks and dune vegetation.

Source: Getty

Karekare Beach, on New Zealand's West Coast, has been put on "the best" beaches in the world list this year by Passport Magazine.

Described as one of Auckland's best beaches, Karekare beach is located on the west coast between Piha in the north and Whatipu.

It is a 50-minute drive from Auckland and is a part of Waitakere Ranges Regional Park.

The local tourism board says it is a perfect place for surfing, walking and picnicking.

The title of best beach in the world went to Barafundle Bay in Wales.

The remote bay was described as a "visual overdose of beauty" and was one of only two beaches in the UK to make it onto a list of the world's best sites.

Other beaches on the list include Robin Hood's Bay in Yorkshire, England, Gordon Beach and the Tayelet seaside promenade in Tel Aviv, Israel and Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

