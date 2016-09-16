NZ, Australian dollars in freefall

The New Zealand dollar has been battered this afternoon, falling to an 11-year-low as it was caught up in the global selloff by investors seeking safety.

New Zealand currency (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Kiwi fell more than two-and-a-half cents against the US dollar to a low of 54.7 cents, as it joined the Australian dollar in freefall.

It was also down against most other major currencies including the pound sterling, euro and Japanese yen.

The Kiwi has fallen 12 per cent in the past couple of weeks.

The Aussie dollar fell the most in a decade to touch an 18-year-low against the US dollar, which explains why the Kiwi and Aussie have been trading close to parity in recent days.