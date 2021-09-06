NZ artist Billy Apple, pioneer in pop art, dies aged 85

Billy Apple, one of New Zealand's most influential artists and a pioneer in the pop art movement, has died at the age of 85.

Billy Apple. Source: Mark Tantrum.

Born in Auckland in 1935, he was Barrie Bates for the first 26 years of his life, before bleaching his hair and reinventing himself as "Billy Apple" while studying at the Royal College of Art in London.

He moved to New York in 1964, became a prominent part of the pop art movement spearheaded by Andy Warhol, and in 1969 created one of the first alternative exhibition spaces in the city.

He talked to RNZ about spending time with Warhol and other contemporaries such as Robert Rauschenberg and David Hockney in a 2009 interview.

"It was very inspiring," Apple said. "These guys were shaping contemporary American art."

Many paid tribute to Apple's legacy online today.

"A constant challenger to how and why we experienced art," art critic and author Hamish Keith wrote on Twitter. "A transformative spirit."

Te Papa's chief executive Courtney Johnston also paid tribute to Apple.

"Moe mai rā e Billy - my thoughts are with Mary and all Billy's friends and family who are facing his loss during lockdown," she wrote.

Apple's later work focussed on the economics of the art world, and he returned to live in New Zealand in 1990.

Apple made his name a registered trademark in 2007, formalising his art brand status and investigations into the legal concept of intellectual property.

When he talked to RNZ in 2009, Apple discussed how his work met at the intersections of art and commerce.

"I certainly wasn't interested in illustration or any of those binary sort of things. I was interested in ideas. I was very impatient. I was fascinated by communication.

"I read avidly books on marketing and all sorts of things. I was excited by it, you know.

"I was drawn to smart advertising because they somehow had a way of talking to people in a way that you would never forget. You still know, when you hear a great commercial or read an ad, that has some fantastic lines that are burnt into my brain.

"I didn't work in advertising, but I used the systems of advertising to do my work."

When he arrived from New Zealand, Apple saw himself as a kind of blank slate.

"I was brand new and I was like blotting paper. I certainly didn't want to soak up the history of Europe. I was interested in the tomorrow, not in yesterday."

Apple's work is held in public collections such as Te Papa, the Tate Britain, Scottish National Galleries of Modern Art, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Chrysler Museum of Art and Guggenheim Museum.