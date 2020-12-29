NZ Army member named as man who died at Matakana Hidden Valley music festival

Police have named 29-year-old Tuitu'u Junior Vaiangina, a member of the New Zealand Army, as the man who died on Sunday at a music festival in Matakana, north of Auckland.

Tuitu'u Junior Vaiangina. Source: Facebook/Puliuvea Vaiangina

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS their investigations, on behalf of the Coroner, were continuing into the death.

Yesterday, police said they were alerted to a “medical event” at the Hidden Valley Festival about 7:30pm on Sunday.

“Sadly, despite immediate medical assistance being provided to the person, they died at the scene.”

Vaiangina's family paid tributes on Facebook, writing: "Goodbye son you now the soldier to the King of Kings."

Chief of the New Zealand Army Major General John Boswell told 1 NEWS Second Lieutenant Vaiangina joined the army in 2015.

"He served New Zealand with pride and will be sorely missed by his colleagues and all who knew him," Boswell said.

"The army extends its sympathies to the family and friends of Second Lieutenant Vaiangina."

He was most recently based at Linton Military Camp.

Festival organisers expressed their condolences on Instagram yesterday.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our Hidden Valley attendees," organisers wrote.