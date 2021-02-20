NZ and Cook Islands working 'in earnest' for May travel bubble

New Zealand and the Cook Islands are working "in earnest" for a two-way travel bubble in May.

An aerial view of Rarotonga, Cook Islands. Source: istock.com

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement after a meeting with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown.

Ardern told media they spoke about the bubble, Covid-19 vaccinations and the Cook Islands' economy.

Ardern said they agreed to "work in earnest" to commence a bubble in May.

Currently, people from the Cooks Islands can travel to and from New Zealand without quarantining.

There were also discussions around vaccinations, with Ardern saying the roll out would play a "critical role" in a return to normality.

Brown said the welcome he looked forward to "progressing" discussions.

"We're ready for business and we're looking forward to the commencement during May."

He said they have had a year to prepare for the bubble.

"We have our own systems in place for the prevention of Covid.