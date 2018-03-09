 

NZ and Australian Defence Ministers meet in Wellington to cement 'close relationship'

New Zealand and Australia have used a meeting of defence ministers in Wellington to restate the two nations' "very close" military relationship.

New Zealand and Australian flags.

New Zealand and Australian flags.

Meeting his Australian counterpart Senator Marise Payne today, New Zealand Minister of Defence Ron Mark said the two nation's bond was currently on display in Papua New Guinea.

"(There) New Zealand and Australian Defence personnel are working hard to deliver aid to the earthquake stricken highlands," he said.

With deployments in other countries also, such as Iraq, the ministers also discussed shared security concerns and an updated joint statement seeking to build even closer defence relations.

"The statement acknowledges our mutual commitment to working side-by-side effectively and efficiently for our shared security interests," Mr Mark said.

The joint statement also focused on increased Australian and New Zealand co-operation in the Pacific.

Jacinda Ardern says a national impact assessment will be carried out, before the terms of the deal are ratified.
It came as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week embarked on a tour of the Pacific as part of a so-called strategic "reset" towards the region.

The delegation were met with bright colours and dancing.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern held her own in the Pacific and brought her own style to the role

