NZ among countries entering England's 'green list' for quarantine-free travel later this month

Travellers from New Zealand will be able to take quarantine-free visits and holidays to England as it cautiously re-opens to international travel later this month.

England's "green list", released yesterday, will see travellers from New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, and Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira) and Singapore able to travel to England from 4am on Monday, May 17 (4pm Monday NZT), according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Travellers from Nepal and the Maldives will be available from 4am on Wednesday, May 12 (Wednesday NZT).

They'll be required to take two Covid-19 tests, including one prior to departure and another within two days of returning.

People would need to have been in or have travelled through only green list countries in the 10 days leading up to their journey to be eligible for quarantine-free travel.

New Zealand is currently on England's "amber list". Travellers from "amber" countries are required to quarantine at home for 10 days and take two Covid-19 tests after their arrival.

It comes after England banned non-essential travel for its citizens in early January.