TODAY |

NZ among countries entering England's 'green list' for quarantine-free travel later this month

Source:  1 NEWS

Travellers from New Zealand will be able to take quarantine-free visits and holidays to England as it cautiously re-opens to international travel later this month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

England’s ‘greenlist’ includes twelve other countries, including Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

England's "green list", released yesterday, will see travellers from New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, and Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira) and Singapore able to travel to England from 4am on Monday, May 17 (4pm Monday NZT), according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Travellers from Nepal and the Maldives will be available from 4am on Wednesday, May 12 (Wednesday NZT). 

They'll be required to take two Covid-19 tests, including one prior to departure and another within two days of returning.

People would need to have been in or have travelled through only green list countries in the 10 days leading up to their journey to be eligible for quarantine-free travel. 

New Zealand is currently on England's "amber list". Travellers from "amber" countries are required to quarantine at home for 10 days and take two Covid-19 tests after their arrival. 

It comes after England banned non-essential travel for its citizens in early January.

The green list will be reviewed every three weeks.

New Zealand
Travel
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:36
Epidemiologist: NZ could see 'devastating' community outbreak if it allows repatriation flights from India
2
Australia's international borders to stay shut until at least 2022
3
NZ should be ‘embarrassed’ about its global ranking on young carers, says world leading expert
4
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
5
Good Sorts: Queenstown helicopter pilot scales mountain to keep promise to newlyweds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:19

'Destructive' predator the hedgehog on Auckland Council’s hit list

Risk of TB exposure at Auckland University after infected student attends campus
01:50

Wellingtonian in Sydney unable to attend mum's funeral due to travel bubble pause
01:43

Charter flight touches down, reuniting pets with owners separated by Covid