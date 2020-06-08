NZ will 'almost certainly' see future Covid-19 cases despite having stamped it out, PM warns

New Zealand has eliminated the transmission of Covid-19, but we will "almost certainly" see future cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned.

It comes as the Prime Minister today announced the country will enter Level 1 from midnight tonight.



Under Alert Level 1, restrictions on businesses and services are "essentially" lifted, Ms Ardern said last week. However, border restrictions will remain in place.

"We must remain mindful of the global situation, the harsh reality that the virus will be in our world for some time to come," Ms Ardern said today in a press conference.

"We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time - it is a sustained effort.