NZ to allow 'carefully managed' international passenger transfers through Auckland

New Zealand will allow some international transiting passengers to pass through Auckland Airport as part of a "carefully managed" reciprocal agreement aimed at getting Kiwis stranded overseas home.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand airports were closed to transiting passengers, apart from Australian citizens, on March 25 as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement this afternoon, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand will enter into transit arrangements with a range of countries to make it easier for each others' citizens to get home.

"There are millions of people around the world stranded by Covid-19 and we are continuing to do our part to help them get home," Mr Peters said.

"Accordingly, Cabinet agreed yesterday that New Zealand would seek reciprocal transit arrangements with a number of countries to enable our citizens to transit each other's airports.

"One barrier to New Zealanders getting home at present is the transit restrictions imposed by a number of countries. We continue to seek assistance from these countries to enable New Zealanders to transit through their airports in order to come home.

"At the same time, New Zealand has received an increasing number of requests from foreign governments to allow the transit through Auckland of their nationals, including those currently in Pacific Island countries, so that they can connect with commercial or evacuation flights to their home countries."

Passengers transiting through Auckland:

- Must remain airside

- Cannot enter New Zealand

- Have a maximum 10-hour window to leave on their onward flight

- Must have no Covid-19 symptoms, no contact with a suspected or confirmed case and not be awaiting test results