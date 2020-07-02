NZ airports were a 'breeding ground for Covid' and most travellers still not wearing masks, flight attendant says

A person identifying themselves as a working flight attendant for a New Zealand airline has said "the majority" of travellers coming into New Zealand are not wearing a mask for their whole flight.

The departures terminal at Auckland International Airport. Source: Getty

The person, writing under a newly-created Reddit account, created an AMA (ask me anything) post on the New Zealand Reddit page, and fielded questions from a number of other users.

The user said that "the majority" of travellers flying into New Zealand are still not wearing a face mask for the entire time they are onboard, and also described New Zealand's initial screening practices as "a real worry".

"In March and early April when you'd arrive into NZ, you’d disembark the aircraft into the long corridors leading to duty free but before entering duty free they had MOH workers taking forms and reviewing them before letting you through," they wrote.

"This sounds fine and all but when you have three aircraft arriving around the same time from different places, you end up with a corridor of hundreds of people from different countries stuck, filling in little forms then joining a slow moving line with three people checking forms at the front.

"It was a breeding ground for Covid - so many people, stuck in a small space for 15-30 minutes from different flights.

"Once your form was checked you were allowed to continue to duty free then passport control.

"This was when NZ told incoming people to self isolate but didn’t police it or have the hotel system in place.

"That was a real worry - walking past that after every flight and seeing hundreds of people crammed together from different flights before entering the country not in quarantine."

The attendant also touched on their employment status, saying some of the airline staff who had been told their jobs were gone had now been hired back due to increasing domestic demand.

"For about 2 months we didn’t know about our job security so it was an anxious time - the last few weeks have been good though," they said.

"We did lose around 45 per cent of our workforce in my team, so it was sad to have many friends leave.

"We work with different people every day out of a team of over 500, so I would've worked with at least half of the ones that were made redundant.

"Good news that some have already been called back thanks to the upturn in domestic bookings - thank you :)"