NZ on Air announces Dr Ruth Harley as new chair - who previously had job in 90s

The new chair of NZ On Air, the Broadcasting Commission that oversees publically funded TV programmes and music, has today been announced as Dr Ruth Harley CNZM.

Dr Ruth Harley CNZM has been appointed as the new chair of NZ on Air

Source: Ruth Harley

Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Clare Curran announced the appointment today in a statement, saying Dr Harley brought an "incredible depth of industry knowledge and experience to this position".

Dr Harley was previously the executive director of NZ On Air from 1989 to 1995 and also the chief executive officer of the NZ Film Commission from 1997 to 2008.

"As a senior leader for some 25 years in both the public and private sectors in New Zealand and Australia, Ruth Harley has developed expertise in a number of areas including the arts, film and television, leadership, advertising and property and public space development," Minister Curran said.

"Her strong governance skills are evident in roles including Chair of the New Zealand Cricket Museum and Fulbright NZ and as a board member of the Len Lye Foundation, Wellington Sculpture Trust, Ausfilm, Film NZ and Wellington Waterfront Ltd."

Ruth Harley replaces Miriam Dean QC who is retiring after two terms as a member and chair of NZ On Air.

"Miriam Dean has made a valuable contribution during a time of rapid change in the sector, ensuring our stories and music are available to New Zealanders across numerous channels," Minister Curran said.

Dr Harley's appointment is until 30 April 2021, and she joins other board members Helen Grattan, Stuart McLauchlan, John McCay, Ian Taylor and Kim Wicksteed.

