 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Abortion rates in New Zealand are at their lowest rate in over 25 years. 

Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Figures released today from Statistics New Zealand show in 2016 the number of abortions per 1000 women was 13.5, compared with 14.2 per 1000 women in 2015. 

In total, Statistics New Zealand said the overall number of abortions dropped by 332.

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

For this age group, the abortion rate hit a high of 41 abortions per 1000 women in 2003, which is 20 more than the latest figure of 21 per 1000 women in 2016.

There has also been a steady drop in the number of 15 to 19-year-old women having abortions.

Family Planning chief executive Jackie Edmond said having good access to long-acting and reversible contraception, such as the contraceptive implant and intrauterine device (IUD), is a large factor in why the number of abortions have declined.

She said these contraceptives are reliable and don't rely on people's actions for them to work, like condoms and the contraceptive pill do.

Family Planning is hopeful more people are getting education, as well as hoping more people are delaying their first time having sex, Ms Edmond said. 

Other countries are also showing a decrease in abortions on an annual basis, she said.

Family Planning is calling for the government to subsidise the contraceptive implant and IUD, as well as promoting an increase in comprehensive sex education in schools.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

02:14
2
Norris helped the victims after a van with three men drove into a crowd outside a mosque.

'It's like a war scene' – Kiwi helps lift van off victim of London mosque attack

00:40
3
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:38
4
An impersonator was hired to chat with Simon - who was immensely looking forward to the interview with his self-confessed hero.

'We did not mean to upset them' - Jay-Jay Harvey apologises for Tom Cruise prank which made More FM host cry

00:47
5
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:14
Norris helped the victims after a van with three men drove into a crowd outside a mosque.

'It's like a war scene' – Kiwi helps lift van off victim of London mosque attack

Chris Norris lives 100 metres from the scene and saw a couple of men catch and beat the van driver.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".


00:47
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ