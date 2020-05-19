TODAY |

Nutritionist's top tips on how to reinstate healthy habits to keep us fighting fit post-lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

During lockdown, New Zealanders had more important things to worry about than how many biscuits we had with our cup of tea.

Lockdown saw many of us indulging more than usual. Source: Seven Sharp

But now our bubbles have burst and so too have the lockdown laws we abided by.

During lockdown banana bread became a food group of its own and calories were to be consumed, not counted.

Now as we re-adjust to ordinary life, how can we keep our unhealthy habits in check?

Clinical nutritionist Ben Warren shared some tips on how to reinstate those healthy habits.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
